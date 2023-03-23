From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in the just held Governorship election in Abia State, Chief Bond Ohuche, Thursday, said that the declaration of flag bearer of the Labour Party, Dr. Alex Otti as winner and governor-elect, has kickstarted the process of healing in the state.

Ohuche who described the outcome of the poll as a reflection of the will and wishes of Ndi Abia, stated that he joined the race to see to the redemption of the state from according to him, the pall of darkness which the PDP covered the state for over two decades.

“I joined the fray in the firm belief that the rot in Abia went on for so long because Abians had resigned to fate all these years in the face of the worst leadership class foisted on any state in Nigeria.

“Today, Abians have spoken and have given their mandate to my elder brother Dr. Alex Otti, of the Labour Party. Our journey out of Egypt has commenced in earnest.

“I wish to congratulate our governor-elect Dr. Alex Otti and his team and the Labour party on their well-deserved and hard-won victory at the polls.

“Let me equally use this opportunity to thank and congratulate my campaign team and our teeming supporters for staying the course and also my party, the African Action Congress (AAC) for their unwavering support.

“God has spoken through Abians. It is now time to salvage our dear state and it will require the selflessness and dedication of all Abians to launch our state on a new course of development and prosperity under Dr. Alex Otti,” Ohuche stated.