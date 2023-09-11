•Schools receive computers

Two secondary school pupils who emerged winners of the 2023 Mike Okonkwo National Essay Competition have been bestowed with their prize money, plaques and trophy.

The prizes were presented to Destiny Ike of Vik International School, Akere, Alagbado, Ogun State, and Chibuzor Alexander of Archbishop Heerey Technical College, Ogidi, Anambra State, at the 22nd Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture held in Lagos.

Destiny Ike, who came first in the essay competition, was presented with a cheque of N500,000, a plaque and a trophy.

Chibuzor Alexander, who placed second, went home with a cheque of N250, 000 and a plaque.

Officials of the two secondary schools were presented with set of Computer for the outstanding performance of their students in the essay competition.

Giving the Chief Examiner’s report, Prof. Patrick Oloko acknowledged that some pupils at the early stage of the competition copied from the Internet and were disqualified.

Prof. Oloko, who represented the chief examiner, Prof. Akachi Ezeigbo said the winners merited the awards as they comply with the rules guiding the competition and that panel was impress by the essay of the three pupils.

He commended Bishop Mike Okonkwo for initiating the competition to produce future writers and also promoter young pupils to know about current topical issues.

The guest speaker, Chief Mike Ozekhome lauded Bishop Mike Okonkwo for sponsoring the essay competition for secondary school pupils.