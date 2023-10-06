By Chinyere Anyanwu

Winners have emerged in the maiden edition of the Social Media Awards (SMA), which held recently in Lagos.

While Arise TV’s host, Rufai Oseni won the award as the Most Engaging Journalist on Social Media, Arise News clinched the diadem for the Most Engaging TV Station on Social Media, as Most Engaging TV Presenter on Social Media award went to Morayo Afolabi-Brown, anchor of the popular TV show, Your View.

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye emerged the Most Engaging Actress while Stan Nze won in the category of the Most Engaging Actor. Popular rapper and musician, Falz emerged winner for the Best Use of Social Media in a Crisis, as Mark Angel Comedy clinched the award for the Best Facebook Content Creator with The Witch Mother in-Law.

In his welcome address, Chief Executive Officer, Alternative Adverts Ltd and organiser of the awards, Mr. Emmanuel Nwafor commended the awardees for their efforts at deploying social media for positive impacts in their various communities.

Explaining the vision behind the awards, Nwafor said: “The Social Media Awards aims to recognise those who are pushing the boundaries of what social media can do for good. Whether it is spreading joy, raising awareness for important causes or simply providing useful information and entertainment. This event is to honour individuals and organisations that are using social media in innovative and impactful ways.”

He added: “Aside the award ceremony, we also want to create an atmosphere where social media personalities, influencers, content creators and brands can meet in large numbers to network, share ideas and chart a new course for the future of the industry. I have a dream that by the 5th or 10th edition, we can stand and celebrate Nigeria’s social media platform with at least 50 or 100 million downloads.”

Other awardees include Ify Mogekwu Kitchen for Food Influencer of the Year award; Cool FM was named the Most Engaging Radio Station, Taaooma’s E-Suli has Suffered bagged the Best Instagram Content Creator award, while Odinaka Chukwueze smiled home with the overall Best Social Media Content Creator award.

In addition, Who is Your Guy by Spyro emerged the Most Viral Song of the Year, Daddy Freeze won Most Engaging On-Air-Personality on Social Media, Simply Tacha won the Social Media Influencer of the Year award, Shank Comics – Mapa’mi naaaa bagged the Most Viral Slang Maker of the Year award, while MTN Nigeria won the Most Responsive Telecoms Company in Nigeria award.

Also, Jeremiah Ogbodo clinched the Fashion Influencer of the Year award, Pharmsavi’s Choose Health Always won the Best Health Content Creator award, khloes_gram (Leave them Alone) won for Best Tiktok Content Creator, B.O.D @bod_republic emerged the Best Twitter Content Creator, Back in Uni by Blaqbonez & Perliks won the Best Music Video on YouTube plaque, while Brainjotter’s The Trapped Soul emerged the Best YouTube Content Creator. Teee Dollar bagged the Best Dance Content Creator award, Yabaleft Online won for Blogger of the Year, and Betway was awarded for the Best Use of Social Media in Sports.

The Best Entertaining Content Creator plaque went to the audition by Josh2funny – The Strongest Man in the World, Indomie won for the Most Responsive FMCG Brand on Social Media, Jumai emerged winner of the Greatest Social Media E-commerce Company award, Lush Hair won for the Most Popular Beauty Brand on Social Media in Nigeria while Tecno Camon 20, Steady Night Portrait Master, Tecno Mobile Nigeria emerged the Best Audience Engagement Campaign on Social Media.