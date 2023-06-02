Miss Merciful Nwafor of the University of Nigeria Nsuka (UNN) Enugu Campus and Miss Oyedeji Moyinoluwa of Princeton College, Surulere, Lagos have emerged winners of the 12th National Travel Essay Competition (NTEC 2023) in the tertiary institutions and secondary schools categories of the contest respectively.

The essay topics were, “Implications and Threats of Unruly Passengers To Safe And Secure Air Travel,” for the Secondary Schools; and “Curbing The Trafficking Of Illicit Drugs In Nigeria,” for Tertiary Institutions. The panel was chaired by the Managing Director of Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc, Mr. Basil Agboarumi.

Founder and Coordinator of NTEC, Mr. Ewos Iroro said, “The topics for this year’s competition were carefully chosen following recent developments and repeat occurrences in the sector regarding incidences of unruly passengers and increased levels in trafficking of illicit drugs through the airports which pose serious safety and security threats to the aviation sector and the nation at large with untold implications.”

Nwafor went home with a cash prize of N150,000 and a free ticket to South Africa sponsored by South African Airways (SAA), while Moyinoluwa got a cash prize of N100,000 and a free ticket for herself and a parent to Accra, Ghana sponsored by Africa World Airlines (AWA). Oshimade Abisola of Abiolu College, Igando, Lagos came second with a cash prize of N60,000 while Ademigbaji Favour of Sunshine Diamond College, Ibadan emerged third with a cash prize of N40,000 in the secondary schools category.

In the tertiary institutions category, Miss Daikpor Anthonia came second place with a cash prize of N100,000 closely followed by Olatunji Deborah with a cash prize of N50,000. Both students were of the University of Lagos.