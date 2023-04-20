From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Wind storm accompanied with heavy rains on Wednesday night ravaged Oko community in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Six persons reportedly lost their lives as a building collapsed as a result of the strong wind which also uprooted some trees.

Another victim is said to be critically injured and now receiving treatment at the Asaba Specialist Hospital (ASH), while five others with minor injuries have fully recovered.

It was the first major rain recorded in Asaba and it’s environs since the turn of the year.

Local sources informed that the casualties were recorded due to the collapsed building and trees that fell in Oko during the rain.

In a related case, a 10-year old boy was reportedly swept away by erosion in Okotomi area of Asaba during the rain.

The victim was said to be returning from the church when his foot wear fell into the open drain being constructed by the state government.

In an attempt to retrieve the foot wear, he slipped into the drain, it was gathered.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, confirmed both sad incidents.

Aniagwu said as at 12 midnight, efforts to rescue the 10-year old did not yield fruits, adding that the search has been intensified to recover the victim.

He also confirmed that the Udu bridge where a petroleum laden truck fell off and was hanging on the cliff, has been condoned off.

Aniagwu said the incident happened on Wednesday, explaining that the product was dripping, hence the need to urgently condone it off to avoid residents daring to go and scoop fuel.

According to him, the truck would either be evacuated with the content or it’s content would be drained into another truck before it could be evacuated from the cliff.