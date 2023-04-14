A Nigerian Insurtech start up, Wimika RMS Technologies has emerged as the first runner-up in the Harvard Business School’s Africa New Venture Competition 2023.

The finals of the competition held on the 24th of March and the award ceremony followed on the 25th of March at the campus of the Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

The Harvard Business School Africa New Venture Competition is a prestigious pitch competition that takes place as part of the annual HBS Africa Business Conference. Wimika RMS Technologies was one of the 10 finalists that pitched their start-up venture to a panel of judges and an audience made up of venture capitalists, successful entrepreneurs, and HBS alumni, faculty, and students.

The competition was open to Africa-focused startups in all fields, especially those that offer unique and homegrown solutions to local problems and have the potential to have a major impact on the society. Speaking on the competition, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wimika RMS Technologies, Morakinyo Animasaun said “We are honoured to have emerged as first runner-up in the Africa New Venture Competition 2023,”

“This platform has provided us with the opportunity for recognition and validation on the global stage. “Our success at this competition has further empowered us to advance insurtech and cyber fraud protection in Africa. We look forward to working with partners, investors and mentors to strengthen financial resilience.”As the first runner-up, Wimika RMS Technologies has been awarded a monetary prize and access to investors and mentors.

Also speaking on the competition, Head of Investments, Future Africa, Luke Mostert, said “This year’s Harvard Africa Business Conference New Venture Competition attracted exceptional talent from across the continent, including startups that had gone through preeminent global accelerators like Y Combinator, as well as ones that had already raised sizeable VC funding rounds.

“The live competition ended up being equally as impressive, with little to separate each of the finalists – a testament to the depth of talent that the competition serves up each year.”Wimika RMS Technologies is committed to empowering individuals and small businesses in emerging markets to proactively protect themselves from the consequences of cyber fraud and other emerging and evolving risks through the use of innovative, affordable, and user-friendly insurtech solutions.