By Steve Agbota

The Women in Maritime and Energy Awards (WIME) Advisory Board led by its Chairperson, Mrs. Chizoba Anyika has paid a condolence visit to commiserate with the family of Onyema and Orakwusi over the passing unto glory of Mrs. Margret Onyema-Orakwusi, a Maritime Lawyer and a Shipping Magnate.

The Advisory Board joined other industry stakeholders and leaders to pay a condolence visit to the bereaved family recently where the Chairperson noted with great pain that the late Mrs.Margret Onyema-Orakwusi was not just a great supporter of WIME activities but also a recipient at the maiden edition of the prestigious awards in 2022 where she was honoured with the “Trailblazer in Maritime Excellence Award” due to her incredible strength, determination, devotion and indomitable contributions to the Maritime industry.

Speaking in her condolence message, Anyika noted that late Mrs. Onyema-Orakwusi’s life-long passion and profession has contributed immensely in developing the Nigerian Maritime Industry.

“We deeply regret this loss to the family and the entire maritime industry because I can tell you for a fact that the late. Mrs Margret Onyema-Orakwusi was a kind, authentic and loving person whose love cuts across board from the down-trodden of the earth to the high and mighty,” she said.

Anyika said that the maritime doyenne had a persona which was a typical example of “women supporting women” and her many inspirational drive at mentoring many industry practitioners through community development and financial empowerment made her matriarch of great repute.

Anyika said that she was and will continue to be an inspiration to many industry practitioners and her strategic contributions to the industry will surely be missed.

The Women in Maritime and Energy Awards Advisory Board deeply regret this loss to the family and the industry and pray that God will give the family and the industry the fortitude to bear this loss.

May the soul of the departed abide in God’s bosom.