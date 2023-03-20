From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Despite the dawn to dusk curfew earlier imposed by the Kano State government, thousands of supporters of the New Nigeria People Party have flooded the streets of the state to celebrate their victory at the polls.

At different stations in the state capital on Monday morning, there were different forms of jubilations, ranging from wild driving of vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles to drumming and dancing by party sympathizers

Along the Jaba axis in Ungogo Local Government Area for instance, shops were forced to close down as these supporters barricaded the major roads, displaying their joy.

The supporters were also sighted in large numbers trooping to the residence of their leader, Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso along Miller Road at Bompai area of the state , chanting solidarity songs and showing their support for the governor – elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The situation is also tense along Brigade area where the police were said to be having a hard time controlling the outpour of supporters on the street

A similar wild jubilation erupted along Zaria Road b Unguwan Uku axis as well as inside some communities resident in the city.

A witness who found his way home, Abubakar Ameh said that the supporters are likely to cause harm to anybody that crosses their path of jubilation while advising people to simply stay in their homes until later in the day.

A security source said that there are fears that the situation might lead to a clash between NNPP and APC supporters, especially in areas where the APC governorship candidate is strong.

Earlier in the day, the INEC declared the candidate of the NNPP as the winner of the governorship elections in the state.