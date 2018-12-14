Many have forgotten that it was in Port Harcourt that Governor Wike checked the excesses of the APC Federal Government on its clampdown on the judiciary. Governor Wike stood up to the security services that the outgoing APC Federal Government used to effect illegal arrests of judges, in a bid to

That the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is ready to defeated the leader of the current Federal Government in next year’s election is because Wike galvanised the forces of light to rebuild political party. Many Nigerians are quick to forget that the failed All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government worked night and day to end the existence of the PDP. During this period of persecution, many PDP leaders were forced to abandon the party in exchange for their political survival. It was Wike who provided the base for the reconstruction process for the incoming ruling party. He also provided the heart for the recovery. Today, the PDP is up and running, controlling the National Assembly and ready to return to the Presidential Villa.

Strategically, God anointed Governor Wike for a time like this, a time when Nigerians need a consistent voice to stand in the gap for them in defence of their rights, freedom and democracy. Through his commitment to the welfare of the people, Wike has become the nightmare of the oppressor and a target for the enemies of Nigeria and democracy. Despite the unending personal attacks, he always stands with the people. He confronts the bully at personal costs.

Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, governor of Rivers State, is Nigeria’s icon of democracy and the nation’s political conscience. He is a politician with a difference. He plays politics for the good of the country.

Governor Wike leads from the front… If he tells his supporters to stand up to defend their votes, he shows them the way forward.

intimidate the judiciary. As early as 2am on that fateful day, Governor Wike stood his ground and insisted that the said Federal High Court judge can only be arrested through established processes. Since then, the APC Federal Government has stopped the direct intimidation of judges, even though they have continued to use other methods to achieve the result.

Governor Wike leads from the front. He is a practitioner of what he preaches. If he tells his supporters to stand up to defend their votes, he shows them the way forward. During the rerun elections, Governor Wike led Rivers people to stop Rivers SARS from taking away collated results at the Rivers East Senatorial District Collation Centre. It was this proactive leadership that ensured that Rivers State emerged victorious through the several rerun elections orchestrated by the enemies of the state.

In all, Governor Wike has raised the bar on the delivery of projects. He has changed the dynamics and placed a clear message before all Nigerians, to the effect that with commitment and determination, a leader can deliver for his people irrespective of the attempts at distractions.

Governor Wike has shown that there is no excuse for failure. Once a leader gets a mandate, he is under obligation to perform and change the fortunes of his people. All across Rivers State, the governor has planted projects. In the areas of infrastructure, healthcare, education, land reclamation, empowerment, water supply and rural electrification his achievement id visible. He plays his politics with a human touch. It has always been about the people, their welfare, growth and their survival. He defends the people, even at the expense of personal comfort.

Governor Wike is a workaholic. There is no time to rest, as the job needs to get done. And in every corner of the state, the governor is entrenching development. The people are feeling the impact of his commitment to good governance. The Rivers State Governor has used his projects to deliberately promote the unity of Nigeria. He is a known unifier, building bridges of friendship across the country. During the third year anniversary of his first term, Governor Wike invited traditional rulers, leaders and politicians from the six geo-political zones to participate in the commissioning of projects. His investments in the security of life and property have transformed Port Harcourt into the nation’s destination of choice for conferences, seminars and events. Despite a few challenges, Rivers State is one of the most secure locations in the country.