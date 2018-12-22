The three companies that had their contracts/concessions terminated are subsidiaries of Sahara Energy Limited.

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers state government has approved the termination of the share sale contract for the sale of 70-percent equity of the state-owned power generation assets held by First Independent Power Limited in Omoku, Afam, Trans-Amadi and Eleme Gas Turbines to NG Power-HPS Limited.

The state government also terminated the concession of the Rivers and Bayelsa State-owned Olympia Hotel to Cenpropsaroten Hotel Management Limited. Also, the state government further terminated the concession agreement between it and Kild Concession Limited in respect of the construction of a toll road and secondary developments in Abonnema Wharf, Port Harcourt.

These were part of resolutions at the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt. The three companies that had their contracts/concessions terminated are subsidiaries of Sahara Energy Limited.

Briefing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting, Information and Communication Commissioner, Emma Okah, said that the state government arrived at the resolutions in line with yet-to-be implemented recommendations of the White Paper on the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry for the investigation of the administration of Governor Chibuike Amaechi on the sale of valued assets of Rivers State and other related matters under the chairmanship of Justice George Omereji.

The state government directed the Attorney General to take further steps as contained in the White Paper.