• FCT minister talks tough, vow to restore Abuja master plan, demolish illegal structures

From Fred Itua, Abuja

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, yesterday, alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors sent names of 10 ministerial nominees to President Bola Tinubu for appointment.

The former Rivers State governor spoke at his maiden press briefing after being sworn in by President Tinubu.

He also vowed to fix the mess in Abuja, saying sanity must be restored to the FCT by any means possible. He said he was not posted to the FCT to carry out vendetta against political enemies.

Citing the example of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the FCT minister said he would not be biased in punishing anybody, group or organisations that have breached the master plan of the country’s capital city.

“I don’t care how you feel and where you come from, my task is to ensure that Abuja comes to where it should be. I am here to turn Abuja around. That is the work I have been sent here to do and I am going to do just that. They said PDP will sanction me for taking appointments, did PDP Governors not write to beg Mr. President for appointment for some people?” he asked.

He ruled out the possibility of the PDP sanctioning him for taking appointment from Tinubu saying even PDP governors recommended 10 persons to the President for appointment as ministers.

The minister, who is still a card carrying member of the PDP, said partisan politics would not be allowed to disturb his operations in the FCT, pointing out that the question of which party’s flag to hoist in his office will be immaterial to him.

“I will fly the flags of all parties if that is the problem but I have been appointed to fix the problems in the FCT not to fly flags of political parties. Party is a vehicle, when you get there look for people who can do the job. That is why I am here to help Mr. President. He didn’t tell me which flag to fly,” he said.

Stressing the imperative of restoring security to the FCT, Wike said: “So, the issue of security is germane and we have the directive of the President to do the needful. Market cannot be everywhere. Yes! you are looking for food but you can’t obstruct others. It is not good for security and we can’t allow it. We can’t also have everywhere as motor parks. I don’t care how you feal and where you come from, my task is to ensure that Abuja comes to where it should be.”

Wike said it is “very ridiculous that people believe I will go after the buildings of my enemies. We have passed that stage adding that I am not here for political vendetta. Some are saying I will go to PDP if they don’t have C of O, if they don’t have it, they don’t have it.”

He also expressed disgust about sanitation in the city of Abuja saying “look at refuse everywhere. Those you are paying money for refuse collection, what are they doing?” he queried.

The minister also disclosed that his administration in the FCT “will talk to herdsmen to check the issue of cattle rearing in the city.”