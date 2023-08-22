From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Hon Ayodeji Adarabierin, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for appointing the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike as minister saying, the former governor was reaping the fruits of his labour.

Adarabierin who said that the former governor is fit and has the finesse for the job, added that it is the expectation of every politician to benefit from their labour.

The former APC House of Assembly aspirant for Ado Constituency 1, also hailed the state governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, for his exemplary leadership style and pace of development within his 300 days in office.

Adarabierin stated these at the 3rd annual awards and lecture of the Mature Minds Community Media where Prince Deji Adebiyi, a philanthropist and 26 other persons received awards of recognition for their contributions to the development of the society.

Speaking on Wike’s appointment, Adarabierin said, “Wike used his political dynamism to his own advantage to get what he wants.

“Also, he is a round peg in a round hole. He is qualified for the position and did well as Governor. He has paid his dues before, during and after the election of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He actually stood by President Tinubu all through the time and he was reaping the fruit of that today this is one of the expectations of an average politician that those who have worked should benefit He has worked and he is benefitting. It is like a kind of accord between him and the president that has been fulfilled.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to our supporters not to take the enemy of their enemy to be their enemy. Play your part, follow what you believe in and never fight any course on behalf of any leader because they know themselves and know how they reconcile.”

Commenting on Governor Oyebanji’s performance, the APC chieftain said, ” “Practically there is no more opposition in the state because of the good deeds of Mr Governor.

“We also have people from PDP, SDP and the rest coming to the APC. It shows that Mr Governor is doing well with all-inclusive administration and touching lives at the grassroots, paying backlog of salary, pension and gratuity arrears and this is what governance is all about. We want to urge him to keep it up and invest massively in infrastructure and youth empowerment which he is also doing.”

On what earned him and other recipients the awards, the elated Adebiyi said: “The award came based on what we have been able to do in our communities, the lives we have touched by reaching out to the less privileged and those mobilized politically. I am challenged by this and it will spur me to do more.”

Speaking on the security situation in the state, one of the awardees who is the Commandant of the Rapid Respond Squad (RRS) in the state, Mr Marcus Ogundola, disclosed that Ekiti was adjudged the most peaceful and the best state with lesser death of innocent people recorded in 2022.

Ogundola said the magic wand for the feat was the way and manner the security architecture of the state is being deployed and managed.

In his remarks, the organiser of the well-attended event, Hon. Odunayo Bola Ehinafe, explained that the platform, Mature Minds Community Media, is “serving as rallying points to politicians in the state irrespective of their political differences and affiliations.”

On what can be done to curb fake news on social media, Ehinafe who condemned the act, warned purveyors of fake news to desist, called on the federal government to mandate bloggers and other social media managers to register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for proper monitoring and regulation.