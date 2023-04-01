From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has nominated Justice Adolphus Enebeli (retd) as the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

The governor announced the nomination of Justice Enebeli as the next chairman of RSIEC during a state banquet held in Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday night in honour of the renowned jurist who has just retired from the state judiciary.

Governor Wike explained that the nomination of Justice Enebeli to head the state electoral umpire is in appreciation of his immense contribution to the development of the justice system in the state.

“On Monday, I will recommend you to the state House of Assembly to be the Chairman of Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission. So, you should not say you are not going to be relevant.

“You have sacrificed, you have worked for this state. Look at the number of judgements you churned

out, look at what people are talking about you, including the Body of Senior Advocates, the Nigerian Bar of Association, NBA, the Attorney General.

” You have sacrificed and worked hard for this state, and people must say look, we still need your service. I don’t care what anybody says, you have done well for Rivers State and you must be honoured.”

The Rivers State governor described Justice Enebeli as a courageous and hardworking jurist, who devoted 31 years of his life to the advancement of the justice system in the state.

Governor Wike noted that the volume of judgements delivered by Justice Enebeli in the last quarter preceding his retirement on Friday, is a demonstration of his untiring commitment to the service of the state.

“He never waived, he never returned any case file, whether political or whatever. He said whatever will be, will be. He will always say I will do what am supposed to do, I took oath of office. And that is what we are lacking in this country.”

Governor Wike noted that despite being a judge in the state judiciary, Justice Enebeli demonstrated his impartiality by recently delivering over N1B judgement against the Rivers State government.

“But you see, we must accept reality. He believes in the justice of the people, and that is what we are supposed to do. And that is what I encourage everybody to do.”

Governor Wike also used the occasion to thank God for the appointment of Justice Mary Odili, JSC (rtd), as the chairman of Body of Benchers in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Rivers State Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi, noted that Justice Enebeli was an epitome of hard work, dedication and courage.

He reiterated that Justice Enebeli never rejected any case assigned to him, irrespective of the nature of the matter.

Justice Amadi observed that contrary to sentiments expressed that judges in Rivers State are rubber stamp of government, Justice Enebeli churned out four judgements against the state government to the amazing of all, and commended Governor Wike for recognizing excellence in service.

Also speaking, the Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor said the State banquet was organised to appreciate Justice Enebeli for his meritorious service to the state and nation.

Onueze Chukwudinka Joe Okocha, SAN, who spoke on behalf of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, lauded governor Wike for honouring retired Justice Enebeli.

Okocha advocates the need for Nigerians to celebrate the judiciary in cognizance of the numerous judgements churn out daily in the country.

Responding, Justice Adolphus Enebeli commended governor Wike for the honour done him by organising a state banquet to appreciate his service to the state.

Justice Enebeli described the honour done him by the State government as a honour of his life and prayed God to reward the governor , his family and people of Rivers State.