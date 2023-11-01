From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former Presidential Amnesty Programme coordinator, Kingsley Kuku, has warned all politicians to know that any attack on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, would be considered as an affront to the collective interest of the region.

He said this when he led leaders of Ethnic Nationalities from Niger Delta region who paid him a solidarity visit in Abuja.

He said: “Wike is not a political orphan from the Niger Delta, he has a strong socio-political base. So we take very serious exception to the call for the Minister’s sack and to the blackmail on the President with denial of electoral/political support in far away 2027 should the President fail to do his bidding.

“To say the least, Gumi’s abrogation of exclusive ownership and monopoly of administration of Abuja by a given ethno-religious region in Nigeria is not only disgusting, senseless but also puerile, hubristic, irresponsible and divisive.”

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Wike said he owes everything to President Bola Tinubu who appointed him as minister.

Wike said he has resolved to remain firm and undistracted, considering the enormity of the responsibility given him by the president.

He called on the leaders to support the president as the task of developing Nigeria and building a virile economy, transcends political affiliations.