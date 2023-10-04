From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady of Nigeria Oluremi Tinubu, has said a broad based implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government must not only include strategic development of the agricultural sector, but must also recognize role of women and create an atmosphere that empowers them.

In a statement issued by her Media aide, Busola Kukoyi, she said this in an audience with Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike who was at the State House Abuja, to discuss areas of collaboration.

The minister who was accompanied on the visit by the minister of state for the FCT, Mariya Mahmood, said the collaboration becomes necessary in view of the fact that there is no directorate for women affairs in the FCT.

‘We want to collaborate with her (First Lady) on how to take care of women, and work with her to ensure that the Renewed Hope Agenda is achieved. The FCT wants to play its own role in that agenda”, said.

As part of the plan to establish a directorate for women affairs in the FCT, the minister sais he will seek approval from the president.

While waiting for the approval, the minister appealed to the First Lady to take him and his ministry as part of her team.

Applauding the minister’s for placing premium on women inclusion, the First Lady said the moves by the FCT to develop agriculture, one of the priority areas for the Renewed Hope Initiative, is a cheering one with a lot of prospects to be exploited.

“Just this morning I saw a newsflash that the FCT Minister is collaborating with Israel on agriculture and I said I would love to discuss agriculture with the honorable minister. Although women and children is what we do, but it is not just women. We went as far as Belarus to study what they are doing. They have so much to offer in different areas and they are willing to assist, going as far as offering us scholarships at the Renewed Hope Initiative.

“What you have done today has really brought a lot of ease to our work because once you have the directorate there, we would know how to reach them. That is why I think that God has a hand in what we are doing. You have really lightened my burden.”