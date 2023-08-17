From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has described former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, as a good addition that would enhance the chances of the party winning the 2027 presidential election.

The former Kano State governor made the disclosure while revealing the purpose of Wike’s visit to his office, yesterday.

He said apart from Wike joining the APC, he was also exploring the possibility of ensuring other parties merge with the ruling party.

Ganduje said the former Rivers governor also guaranteed him of working hard to move whichever ministry he is assigned to by the president forward.

“You know Wike is a Minister-designate. So, he came, we discussed because I was looking for him to congratulate him for that, and also he came to congratulate me. We discussed and he assured me that when he becomes minister fully, he will work very hard in order to move the ministry he is giving forward and he is ready to cooperate.”

Asked if they discussed the issue of his joining the APC, Ganduje said: “His joining APC will certainly improve the chances of this our party, especially in 2027, and not only that, we are coming out with a new blueprint to increase the followership of the party, and this will include all stratas of officials; those who are in APC, and those who are in other political parties.

“I assure you very soon some of the political parties will even merge with the APC; we are doing that underground. Many thought Wike’s nomination was in the spirit of government of national unity, but the spirit of national unity does not mean the spirit of one party in Nigeria. The spirit of national unity means spirit of national competence and spirit of national capacity,” he said.

Former Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, also visited the APC national chairman, yesterday.

Lalong, who is also a minster designate told journalists he visited to congratulate Ganduje on his appointment.

“As the national chairman, Ganduje was governor, as matter of fact when we look at his antecedents, we always say he is the longest experienced politician that we have within us. He is somebody who was very long in civil service, he became permanent secretary, commissioner, longest serving deputy governor and became governor. So, with this kind of experience what else do you need in party matters?

“We have confidence in him as he is now here and it is not an issue of one man, anytime he has opportunity, he does a lot consultation and we are always available. His colleagues who were governors with him, are always available for this kind of work. That is why we are rallying around to give him every help so that the party can also succeed,” Lalong said.