……Dissolves PDP Campaign Council

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has charged members of the committee to plan the activities leading to the inauguration of the incoming administration of Sir Siminalaye Fubara and Prof. Ngozi Odu to discharge their duties as service to the State.

Governor Wike gave the charge while inaugurating the members of the committee on Saturday at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Port Harcourt, on Saturday

The governor said the committee members are to serve in a manner that will make the State proud as they plan out the various activities.

Some of the activities, the governor said include the identifying projects that should either be flagged off or inaugurated, public lectures, inauguration dinner and inauguration ceremony on May 29, 2023.

Governor Wike explained that because it is a Rivers State affair, members were drawn, not only from one political party but from several political parties, civil societies, Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), and representatives of other groups.

” This is not a party affair. It is a Rivers State affairs. So, the committee is made up of all shades of opinion. In fact, our State has the largest number of such committees bearing in mind how our State is.

“Inauguration committee is just to prepare the swearing in of the governor and deputy governor elect. It is not because you are a member of the inauguration committee therefore, it is automatic that you must serve in the cabinet.”

Governor Wike reiterated the need why people should use opportunities that they may have either to serve or lead at any level to give their best service without necessarily thinking that it is an opportunity to make money.

He told them that, eventually, some of them may be designated to work at a subcommittee level in order to achieve better coordinations of the outlined activities.

According to him, how well they performed in relation to achieving hitch free inauguration will count in their favour and they should not disappoint the State.

“I have found out something and I have always told people, when you have opportunity to serve, it is not an opportunity that money must come out at every given time.”

Governor Wike used the occasion to announce the dissolution of the Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), because the elections were over.

He thanked the Director General of the campaign council, Felix Obuah and members of his team for their collective efforts that gave the party 98 percent electoral victory in the 2023 general election.

Governor Wike also informed that the State will be the first to host the Nigerian President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on a two-day working visit.

He announced the involvement of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State in the special committee set on the planned visit of the President-elect.

Chairman of the May 29, 2023 inauguration committee, and Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo, said it is an auspicious privilege for them to be the ones chosen to plan and execute activities that will usher in the new administration that will perpetuate excellence in the governance of Rivers State.

Danagogo stated that their selection into the inauguration committee is indeed a clarion call to serve and justify the trust reposed in them.

He assured that they will stand to work with the incoming administration as one united political family.

“Your Excellency, we are indeed grateful that you have reposed this trust in us and I will want to, on behalf of all of us, assure you that we will not fail you.

” As soon as we finish here, we will hit the ground running to ensure that we host the superlative inauguration ceremony that will be a fitting icing on the cake of 8 years of excellence performance in Rivers State.”