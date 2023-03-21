From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has congratulated Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) on their re-election, saying it is a triumph for Nigeria’s democracy.

“I am excited by the cheering news of the resounding re-election of Governors Makinde, Mohammed and Sanwo-Olu. I am pleased to express the most sincere fraternal congratulations. I look forward to us consolidating the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between our States and peoples,” he said.

He urged the governors to use the election for their second tenure in office to continue to create a better life, and prosperity for all their people.