River State governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on international oil majors to locate their headquarters to the Niger Delta Region where they drill oil to sustain the economy of the country.

Speaking during the end of the year party and 60th Anniversary of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in Port Harcourt yesterday, Governor Wike said that it was unfair that oil majors drill oil in the Niger Delta, only to pay taxes in other states.

“You find this region comfortable to drill oil and generate revenue, which sustains the entire country. But when it comes to the location of your headquarters, very many excuses emerge. Those who talk about insecurity in the Niger Delta forget that they are secure enough to work on oil fields in different communities. This level of injustice is not good for any country. I hear that majority of your workers receive their salaries in Lagos and Abuja, with their taxes deducted at those locations. We want you to return to our states and energise our communities with your presence.

“I am interested in the revenue that will accrue to this state and other Niger Delta states by the presence of your headquarters. I am an unrepentant Niger Delta man. Therefore, I will continue to advocate for our progress”, he told the staff of Shell.