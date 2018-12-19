‘Students must be propery equipped’

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The waves created by the 48th convocation ceremony of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) are yet to settle within the institution and its host communities.

The award of honorary doctorate degrees to three eminent Nigerians- Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, Executive Chairman, Dozzy Group, Dr. Daniel Chukwudozie and former Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Dr. Reginald Chika Stanley- no doubt added colour to the celebrations.

Residents, students, friends and associates of Dozzy Group boss were thrilled to upscale entertainment by various artistes including Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike better known by his stage name Phyno, at a reception held at the Princess Alexandra Auditorium.

Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke and wife of former president of the Senate, Mrs. Helen Mark, were some of the dignatories in attedance.

As if in anticipation of the overflow, organisers had arranged for a mega LED screen outside the hall to enable those who could not get into the hall to be a part of the show.

Phyno was exceptional as he held the audience spellbound with his hit tracks: ‘Ezege, Connect’ and others. The event which lasted till 11pm saw Chukwudozie and his wife join the music star on stage before others took to the dance floor.

At the awards presentation, Chancellor of the university and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi described Chuwkwudozie as a great Nigerian icon who had from a very humble beginning distinguished himself in the world of business.

Similarly, Chairman of Mainland Oil & Gas Ltd who chaired the reception organised in his honour, Chief Chris Igwe said he has remained a recurring decimal in the nation’s oil and gas sector because of his unequalled honesty and humility in relating with people.

Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke, Okija traditional rulers’ council and several other speakers described Chukwudozie as a worthy ambassador and an authentic Nigerian patriot

who has contributed immensely to the nation’s development.

Elsewhere, Wigwe had after the conferment of the honours on the trio disclosed that Access Bank

will endow technology faculty at the UNN.

Wigwe said students of the university have to be properly equipped, especially in the area of Information Communication Technology to meet the challenges of the ever-changing world.

Speaking on behalf of other awardees, the financial expert who was conferred with honorary doctorate degree in Business Administration, alongside Chukwudozie while Stanley got honorary doctorate in Public Administration, also promised to continue to support educational development

in the country.

Wigwe who noted that the UNN contributed immensely in making him what he is advised the graduands to explore new grounds by doing those things that people would think are impossible.

The 1987 graduate of UNN described the occasion as truly home coming. “It is home coming because this institution provided me the greater part of what I am today.

It helped me in academics. The greatest thing it did for me was to open my eyes to a great opportunity; the capacity to complete anything you start in life is something that is rare. Having gone through the rigours of this university, I can assure all of you that quite frankly you will all do great things in life…

“I know there is a lot being done in this university. I plead with all our graduands that the future has started and when you go out from here, all you need do is to put your mind on what others could not do, so that tomorrow, you would have achieved what others could not do.”