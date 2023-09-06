From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The wife of Kebbi State Governor, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris, has appealed to the traditional rulers in the state to provide necessary support and cooperation for the government to ensure quality education in the state.

Hajiya Idris stated this during the distribution of groundnuts and cash grant to 500 women as part of empowerment in Kangiwa, headquarters of Arewa Local Government.

According to her,”the attainment of educational development will be a mirage without the input of traditional rulers especially district heads.”

The governor’s wife told the traditional rulers at the gathering including the Mai Arewan Kangiwa, that some constructed classrooms in villages have decayed because of non usage, urging district heads to team up with the government in mobilizing children to go school.

She reminded parents about the necessity to send their children and wards to school, emphasising that education was undisputable, the foundation of life and development in the society.

Hayiya Idris said Arewa local government was the first to enjoy the empowerment programme which would be extended to all the 21 local government areas of Kebbi state to assist women engage in trade and commerce for self reliance.

A member, Kebbi state House of Assembly, Arewa constituency, Hon. Nura Kangiwa thanked the wife of the governor for the kind gesture, assuring her that the Assembly would give the necessary cooperation to the Kauran Gwandu administration to achieve its development goals.

At the distribution exercise, each of the 500 women received two big bags of groundnuts for groundnut cake, (kuli-kuli) and ten thousand naira cash.

The Mai Arewan Kangiwa, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman bestowed the traditional title of “Madugar Arewa, Shugaban matar Arewa”, on the wife of the governor when she visited him in his palace.