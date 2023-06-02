From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Wife of the Edo State governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has inaugurated the Organising Committee for the 2023 Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT).

Speaking during the inauguration of the committee at the Government House, Benin City, she urged the members to improve on the success recorded in previous editions of the tournament.

The 9-man committee headed by Yusuf Alli, has the Permanent Secretary, Edo State Sports Commission, Mrs. Sabina Chikere as Secretary.

Other members of the committee include Hon. Maria Edekor, Mr. Kingsley Ehigiamusor, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Dr. Andrew Obi, Dr. Peter Okonofua, Dr. Kweku Tandoh and Emmanuel Igbinosa.

Mrs. Obaseki commended the committee for the overwhelming support and their contributions in previous editions of the tournament, noting, “I have good reason to appreciate you for your hard work and commitment even in the first outing that was highly commended by FIFA. As a result of that, I have decided that every year, we would look for you again as many of you are ready, willing and available to work with us in a bid to empower our girls not just in Edo State but across the country.”

Speaking on behalf of other members of the committee, Dr. Tandoh expressed appreciation to the state government for giving them the opportunity to serve, adding “The last two years have been wonderful with His Excellency, the Deputy Governor and the team showing that women can make a way even in football. We want to assure you that this year, we will put in our best.

“We believe and hope that this year will not be an exception and by the grace of God and with the support that you always give to us, we would do a good job and make you proud”,Tandoh said.