From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Wife of Edo State governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, yesterday, called on all stakeholders to join hands to fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and restore the state to its pride of place in the comity of nations.

She made the call during a workshop organized by the Ministry of Justice in collaboration with the Attorney General Alliance (AGA) Africa, held at the John Oyegun Training Centre in GRA Benin City.

The workshop centered on the theme, “Equipping Agents of Change in Building a Future Free from Gender-Based Violence.”

Representing the Governor and serving as the Chairperson of the Edo State Gender-Based Violence Management Committee, Mrs. Obaseki highlighted significant strides made in combating GBV within the state.

These achievements included the passage of the VAPP Law, the establishment of a robust GBV Management Committee, and the creation of a state-of-the-art Sexual Assault Referral Centre equipped with a shelter for women.

Additionally, the state offers free medical and legal services to victims of GBV.

She stressed on the importance of ensuring that these initiatives operate effectively to achieve their intended objectives, given the profound impact of GBV on individuals and society as a whole.

She urged participants at the conference to consider the consequences of selfishness and noted, “What is good for only you at the end of the day will be bad for you. Because when everybody else doesn’t have that good, they will turn against you, and you will not be able to enjoy the good that you’ve been selfishly struggling to have for yourself.”

Applying that in addressing the enduring effects of GBV, she added, “Let’s look at life that way. And let’s all take this work of GBV seriously. What it is, is when people are abused and bastardized, they cannot attain their God-given destinies.

“We talk about how the cemetery is the richest place because many destinies are dead there. But it happens every day, people living, walking corpses who just cannot function anymore as a result of one abuse early in life. Their lives were destroyed forever.”

Marcus Greene, a Board member of the Attorney General Alliance (AGA) Africa, stressed the far-reaching consequences of GBV and emphasized the need to raise boys with values that prevent them from becoming perpetrators.

Earlier in his address, the Attorney General of Edo State, Oluwole Uzzi, underscored the alarming prevalence of GBV in today’s society.

He urged all stakeholders, including investigators, prosecutors, judges, and support staff, to come together and address this issue collectively.

The two day workshop aimed to equip participants with the knowledge and tools needed to combat GBV effectively, with the goal of building a safer and more inclusive future for all in the state.