From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Wife of the Edo State governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, yesterday, expressed her strong stance against domestic abuse emphasizing the need for women to prioritize their safety and well being.

She said this during her visit to a survivor of domestic violence, Mrs Tina Okhiria whose arm was tragically amputated due to a gunshot allegedly inflicted by her abusive husband.

During her visit, Mrs. Obaseki spoke with the victim’s mother, seeking to understand the circumstances leading up to the incident and the actions taken by the family.

The mother revealed that she was aware of the ongoing abuse and that her daughter who had left the abusive marriage on several occasions was swayed by appeals from her abusive husband because of her concern for their children.

Expressing her concern, the wife of the state governor stressed that no woman should endure such cruelty and urged victims to seek help and escape dangerous situations.

She emphasized the importance of leaving an abusive marriages rather than die in it.

She said that the abusive husband would face legal consequences for his actions, as the crime committed was against the state and could not be resolved through arbitration or appeals.

Drawing attention to the resources available through the Ministry of Gender, she assured the public that there are avenues to address issues of spousal battery and prevent them from escalating.

She emphasized that no person, regardless of status or influence, has the right to abuse their spouse.

Marriage, she said, should be a source of happiness and fulfillment, not a prison sentence.

In a gesture of support, she assured Mrs. Okhiria that she will receive assistance in obtaining a prosthetic arm to alleviate the loss she has suffered.

Mr Jason has been arrested and is currently in Police custody.