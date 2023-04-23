From Uche Usim, Abuja

As Nigeria woos onshore and offshore investors to deepen investments in the petroleum industry, the President of Women In Energy Network (WIEN), Mrs Funmi Ogbue, has tasked the government to hurriedly demolish all entry barriers to welcome diversification, if the lofty ambition is to be realised.

Ogbue, who doubles as the Managing Director of Zigma Energy Limited, gave the charge at the just concluded 2023 edition of the Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES).

According to her, the country boasts of under-harnessed human and material resources needed to jumpstart the economy into the league of developed nations, but has been perennially overlooked and wrongly prioritised.

Her position drew inspiration from the keynote speech of the Board Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Senator Marjorie Okadigbo, whose address was anchored on “Oil and Gas: The investment dilemma.”

Senator Okadigbo maintained that Nigeria’s petroleum industry was a victim of investment apathy which has led to a frightening production decline.

The NNPC Chairperson noted that Nigeria has limited window to make investments in exploration and development in the face of predicted demand decline over climate concerns.

In the subsequent panel discussion on the issues raised by Senator Okadigbo whose appointment into the board of NNPC is related to advocacy demands by the WIEN, Mrs Ogbue emphasized the need for enhanced inclusivity and diversity in broadening the investment pathways into the Nigerian petroleum industry.

MD Zigma Energy/President of WIEN, Mrs Funmi Ogbue receives plaque of panel participation from the MD of Shell Nigeria Gas, Mr Ed Ubong at the 2023 Nigerian International Energy Summit in Abuja

She made it clear that there is immense potential for local investors to assist in pulling in international investable capital into the Nigerian petroleum industry if given the required attention and access to participation.

In expanding the scope of issues in the discussion, Mrs Ogbue reminded the teeming audience of the worsening energy supply gap in the domestic economy and warned that time has come for the country to explore all sources of investment capital irrespective of the vessels that deliver the opportunities.

She narrated how attempts by Zigma Energy to pull in significant billion dollar investment into the country received insufficient attention and action from the responsible government agencies.

Mrs Ogbue made it clear that the governance structures that promote transparency and investor confidence are necessary to rekindle enthusiasm in investments, especially in the prevailing context of thin financing windows.

“Every section of the petroleum business has roles to drive investment in order to resolve the huge energy supply gap. And the objective of national prosperity would be realized when the resources are produced,” she told the conference.

Mrs Ogbue called on the NNPC to be flexible enough in spreading the opportunity for attracting funding and investment through collaboration of diverse parties involved in making the domestic environment congenial for businesses. She added that the government must be open to all vessels seeking to deliver significant investments into the economy.

On inclusivity and diversity, Mrs Ogbue called for equal access to resources and easy entry processes. She called on regulators to dismantle all barriers to participation and guarantee equality and fairness for all players irrespective of gender.

She emphasized the need for improvement in the administration of mineral resources in the country, pointing at flawed cases that foist strange parties in venture partnerships, explaining that such practices cause take off delays and worsen default risks.

In her concluding remarks, Mrs Ogbue commended the efforts of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in building capacity for indigenous and local players. She called on other policy drivers in government to collaborate in building in-country capacity for efficient petroleum industry operations.

She also called for smoother interagency policy implementation strategies in a manner that would ensure that targets do not hinder participation.

Also on the panel was the Group Executive Director of Pan Ocean Oil Corporation and Newcross Group, Dr Bolaji Ogundare, who demanded that regulatory structures in government must de-risk investments in the petroleum industry.

He supported the position of Mrs Ogbue on the urgent need to enhance equity, inclusion and governance structures in the industry. He advocated alternative and flexible financing approaches, including partnerships, carbon credit markets and regional development banks.

Dr Ogundare called on the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to evolve clear and detailed regulation for every operating process in the production channel. He also called on businesses in the industry to structure their borrowing plans to tap into Nigeria’s huge pension funds.

On inclusion, he called on the public sector of the industry to collaborate more closely and harmoniously with the private players.