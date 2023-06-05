By Steve Agbota

The founder of ZINTRA Media and filmmaker Rex Moses has concluded plains to shoot a short film known as “Dead Before Death” to tackle some of the most pressing social issues affecting majorly youths in the society today.

He said the upcoming film will address drug addiction, mental depression, and rape in the society, promises to be a thought-provoking and powerful exploration of these important issues.

“As the founder of ZINTRA Media, a production company that specializes in creating diverse and socially conscious content, I have always been committed to using my platform to raise awareness about important social issues. With “Dead Before Death”, I’m taking this commitment to the next level.

“The film follows Ekene’s struggles with drug abuse are exacerbated when he meets a fellow addict and engages in a dangerous one-night stand. The encounter leads to an overdose of abused substances and the tragic rape and death of the young woman he had been with, who happens to be the younger sister of Ekene’s therapist. Overcome with guilt and delusion, Ekene is left alone in his therapist’s office to make a mind-blowing confession about his actions,” he said.

Moses said that the film will spark important conversations about the issues of drug addiction, mental depression, and rape in the society, adding that by shining a light on these issues, can help to break down the stigma and shame that often surrounds them.

“The film is set to be released later this year, and I’m excited to see how audiences will respond to it. I hope that it will not only entertain viewers, but also inspire them to take action and make a positive difference in their communities.

“In a time when the world is grappling with so many important social issues, it is refreshing to see filmmakers like Rex Moses using their talents to create meaningful and impactful work. “Dead Before Death” promises to be a powerful and thought-provoking film that will leave a lasting impact on viewers,” he said.