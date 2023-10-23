From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Chairman, Media/Public Relations Committee of Government Sea School, Isaka Alumni Foundation (SSIAF), Rivers State, Emmanuel Nwabrije, has declared the commitment of the group to reinstate the academic excellence and legacy of the foremost marine engineering training school in the state.

Nwabrije, who spoke ahead of their forthcoming convention on Thursday, said because of the legacy of school, SSIAF acknowledged the visionary leadership of the first Military governor of Rivers State, Navy Cmdr. Alfred Diete-Spiff (retd) in establishing the school in 1971.

He continued that the foundation is hosting the state governor, Siminialayi Fubara, as the special guest of honor, Diete-Spiff, Amayanabo of Twon Brass, Bayelsa State, Nwachuku Nnam Obuoha-Obi lll, Oba (Eze Ogba) of Ogbaland, Prof. Chinedu Mmoh, Commissioner for Education, Rivers State, Linda Stewart, member representing Okrika Local Government Area, at the Rivers State House of Assembly as Special Guest, Prof. Kelvin Bobmanuel, Captain Ebittanga Abili, Vice Captain Gershon Ogbuluiaja and others to listen to the submissions of the old students.

Nwabrije, who is the Chairman, Convention Planning Committee, SSIAF is concerned about grooming teeming young students to take advantage of the blue economy and other opportunities in life.

He said it was unfortunate, that another military administrator of the state, between 1986-1988, unethically turned the pride citadel of Pure & Applied Science, Nautical Science and Liberal Arts to sports institute.

He noted: “As an Alumni foundation, we are working assiduously to reinstate the prestigious Government Sea School Isaka, known for her academic excellence et al.

“Recall that Sea School was established by the visionary leadership of then Navy Cmdr. Alfred Diete-Spiff, the first military Governor of Rivers State, in 1971.

“The graduates of this great citadel of learning are excelling in their various professions, including Corporate management, Journalism, Legal, Engineering, Medical, Architecture, Sports, Banking, Insurance, captains of major international shipping lines and other industries.

“In appreciation of the golden opportunity and privileged education we received from the prestigious Sea School, we deem it very necessary to reinstate for the training of our teeming young lads to take advantage of the blue economy and many more.”

According to the convention committee chairman, the training of marine engineering began at Sea School.

The event would be chaired by the first Professor in Marine Engineering sub-Sahara, Prof. Kelvin Bobmanuel.