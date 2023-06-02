• say subsidy removal tough decision but president on right path

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has given reason himself, immediate past governor Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and former governor of Delta State (1999-2007), James Ibori met with President Bola Tinubu.

Makinde revealed that the purpose of their visit was to show their support for the current administration.

On the issue of subsidy, the Oyo State governor described it as a tough decision but that the President has started on the right note.

He called for citizens support for the policy.

Asked why they were in the Villa, Makinde said: “To let him know that he has started well and he has the support of the generality of the people.”

On if they discussed the subsidy issue, he said: “Yes, we discussed it. It’s something that is on top of public discuss right now. We know it’s a tough decision for the people and he needs the support of everybody to see this through.”

Wike, also speaking on the subsidy removal sakd: “There’s no big deal about it, the governor of Oyo has told you what we came to do; to give him support. We are supporting all the decisions he’s taking, it shows that he’s prepared for the job and there’s nothing bad about that.

“It requires tough decisions for a country to move forward.”

The trio arrived the presidential villa at 4:20pm prompt and left at 7pm.