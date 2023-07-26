By Chinelo Obogo

Wema Bank has said it recently approved an increment in salaries for its employees to cushion the effect of economic fluctuations and support its staff in maintaining a good standard of living in the current economic climate.

The bank in a statement by its Divisional Head, People, Brand and Culture, Ololade Ogungbenro, said in addition to job creation, it also ensures that its employees carry out their duties in a conducive environment without compromising their work-life balance.

Ogungbenro said the bank has maintained a track record of actively driving the personal and professional growth of its employees, adding that its staff benefit from a plethora of health, wellness, lifestyle, career and financial empowerment initiatives, to help them achieve and live their best lives.

She maintained that Wema Bank is constantly innovating to ensure the satisfaction of both its customers and employees as further evidenced by the recent increase in the salaries of its employees.

Ogungbenro added that the financial institution is aware that an effective, enabling working condition comprises all the physical, psychological, and financial factors that boost the well-being, performance, and productivity of employees.

“These factors include the work environment, remuneration policy, work schedule, and other conditions of employment that influence the employee’s health, safety and sense of job security. Again, the ideal working condition would adequately support employees’ lives, well-being, health and safety, and ensure they are fully rewarded for their services, allowing them to achieve true work-life without compromising the finance factor. Wema Bank also creates a sense of community among its employees, in the process building a support system for every member of its staff.”

Head of Brand & Marketing Communications at Wema Bank, Mabel Adeteye, said one of the ways of sustaining customer satisfaction is nurturing staff well-being, saying Wema Bank has maintained a steady and impressive growth while meeting and exceeding customer and industry expectations.

“With the news of the staff salary increase, it is evident that Wema Bank is becoming a one-stop solution provider to not just customers, investors and partners, but its staff as well.

“When employees are happy with their work conditions, they are more intentional in carrying out their duties, producing better results and creating an even higher level of customer satisfaction.

“Wema Bank seems to have cracked the code to rewarding banking and hacking work-life balance. It is likely this innovative financial pacesetter will continue to break records and set the standards for integrated banking in Nigeria and beyond,” she said.