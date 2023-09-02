By Vincent Kalu

The President of the Indigenous Igbo Youth Congress (IIYC), Chief Mayor Echefu, has given reasons for the group;s endorsement of Senator Attan Achonu, the candidate of the Labour Party, in the forthcoming governorship election in Imo State.

According to the youth leader, Imo State is in urgent need of deliverance and the LP candidate has all it would take to reposition the state on the path of development. “No one is happy over the situation in Imo. All you hear or read in the media is violent crimes; killings going on in the state.

“Most Imolites hardly visit home for fear of their lives. Owerri that used to be the rendezvous for people from different parts of the country because of its rich hospitality; the magnificent hotels in the city are counting losses, as they are having low patronage, no thanks to the insecurity in the state.

The IIYC leader further noted that while the Igbo are now singing the Think Home mantra, Sen. Achonu, had long been investing massively in Imo State and other South East states. “His farm in Imo is one of the biggest in the country and he has other investments where the youths eke out their livelihoods,” he noted.

He said the group decided to support Achonu for the above reasons so as to stop the state from slipping further down the abyss.