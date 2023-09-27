By Perpetua Egesimba

In the bustling world of music, where talent and creativity are key to breaking even, one music artist is making a name for himself in the Afrobeat genre.

Udoh Richard Patrick, known by his stage name as Pshowpray, is a fast-rising Nigerian singer who has been captivating audiences with his unique style and infectious beats.

With a vision to attain greater heights and become an icon in the industry, Pshowpray is on a journey to leave a lasting impact on the music scene.

As an artist who has faced an array of upheavals on his path, he believes that artists should do away with their negative addictions as to go far in the music industry.

“Artists should follow their dreams and not their negative addictions. There is need to stay focused to make a lasting impression in the industry. ”

Born on August 22nd in Akwa Ibom state, Pshowpray’s passion for music began at an early age.

Over the past five years, he has dedicated himself to honing his craft and perfecting his sound.

Drawing inspiration from various sources, he has carved out his own path, becoming his own role model and inspiration.

With his infectious energy and electrifying performances, Pshowpray has amassed a growing fan base.

His unique blend of Afrobeat rhythms and captivating lyrics have caught the attention of both local and international music enthusiasts.

While his journey in the music industry is still unfolding, the talented afrobeat singer has set his sights on attaining greater heights in the coming years.

Looking ahead, he envisions becoming an icon in the Afrobeat genre. He aspires to create music that not only entertains but also inspires and resonates with his audience.

With his determination, talent, and unwavering dedication, he is poised to making a lasting impact on the music industry.