From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

An agricultural expert, Abubakar Dansadau has given reasons why prices of food commodities are on the increase across the country.

Dansadau who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ILLAJ Integrated Farms said high cost of inputs, such as fertilizers and farming implements are responsible for the hike in food commodities.

He maintained that until governments at various level subsidized the inputs, food commodities may not be affordable by the citizens.

The agricultural expert while addressing a press conference on Thursday in Kaduna, urged government to construct accessible roads that will enhance smooth transportation of farm produce from the farms to the markets.

Dansadau also noted that with increased road network, the issue of insecurity can be dealt with, which according to him will reduce the poverty level among citizens drastically.

He said, “All we need to do is to embark on search for technology that would solve our problems, even the insecurity you see, countries like Japan, India have suffered from it, but they have found solutions to it, so, once we have one or two cases study, we will refer to them to solve our security challenges.

“I am telling the state and federal government of Nigeria to invite my organisation, we will proffer solution to insecurity of this country.”

On his part, the Commissioner of Agriculture, Kaduna State, Murtala Mohammed Dabo, explained that the State is not relenting to see that irrigation facilities around the water bodies are functioning optimally.

“My dreams as the commissioner of Agriculture in Kaduna State is to see that farmers in the State are working throughout the year, we want to see that our water bodies are put to use, we want to see how we can improve on the irrigation facilities around all the water bodies so that our farmers will be engaged all through the year.

“The CEO of ILLAJ has practically showed to us what exactly an integrated farm is all about, it is really fulfilling for me, they are not only into primary production but in the whole value chain, they are processors, they engage our small holder farmers, they are now engaged in seed processing.

“I know Kaduna State is leading in maize, ginger, soya beans and tomato productions, with the tour I took of the ILLAJ farms, I realized that we can artificially create any climate, with cocoa fruits and palm kernel being grown on the farm, you will think you are on a farm in Anambra or Ekiti States.” Dabo said.