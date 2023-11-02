From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Sharafadeen Alli, has emphasised the crucial role of press freedom in maintaining democratic values and promoting transparency.

He made the disclosure in commemoration of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, which is observed on November 2 every year.

Alli recognised the significant contributions of journalists to society, describing them as the watchdogs, who bring forth vital information and hold those in power accountable.

However, he lamented the fact that journalists around the world have continue to face threats, harassment, and violence, which severely hinder their ability to carry out their work fearlessly.

Alli called for a conducive environment to be created for journalists, free from intimidation and reprisals, stressing that it is the responsibility of lawmakers to enact and enforce laws that safeguard the rights of journalists and put an end to impunity. He added that this involves strengthening legal frameworks that protect press freedom and ensure the safety of journalists.

Alli also highlighted the importance of a collaborative effort between governments and international bodies to ensure the safety and protection of journalists.

He urged for prioritised efforts in investigating and prosecuting those responsible for crimes committed against journalists, sending a strong message that attacks on the press should not be tolerated.

The senator expressed solidarity with journalists and called for the creation of an environment, where they can operate without impunity, and still contribute to the betterment of society. He emphasised that press freedom is essential for a functioning democracy and plays a key role in promoting transparency.

Alli also advocated the need for society and other stakeholders to respect and value the important work being done by journalists. He urged the public to support journalists in their pursuit of truth and ensure that they are empowered to carry out their work without fear.

His words: “As we commemorate the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, it is crucial for us to recognise the significant role that journalists play in society. It is disheartening to note that journalists around the world continue to face threats, harassment, and violence, which hinders their ability to carry out their work fearlessly.

“On this day, let us recommit ourselves to upholding the freedom of the press and protecting those who play a vital role in our society.

“Today, we honour and remember journalists who have lost their lives in the pursuit of truth. Their sacrifice is a stark reminder of the risks faced by those who bring us the news. It is our responsibility as lawmakers to enact and enforce laws that safeguard the rights of journalists and bring an end to impunity. This involves strengthening legal frameworks that protect press freedom and ensure the safety of journalists.”

He said that journalists should be able to investigate and report on issues of public interest without intimidation, adding that the society as well as other stakeholders must work towards creating a culture that respects and value the important work done by journalists.

“We must prioritise efforts to investigate and prosecute those responsible for crimes committed against journalists. This will send a strong message that attacks on the press will not be tolerated.

“It is our duty to ensure that journalists are empowered to carry out their work without fear, while those who seek to silence them are held accountable,” Alli said.