On May 10, 2023 BeautybyAD’ cosmetics brand founded by popular beauty influencer, Adeola Adeyemi also known as Diiadem rolled the lush carpet to welcome celebrities from all walks of life to the presentation of their new product called “Matte-out”.

The product, Matte-out, stretched the imagination of many guests as it came with an infusion of Vitamin E. While Vitamin E is common to beauty products, cosmetics products hardly have it in their composition. And the CEO, in her speech explained why their new cosmetics came with Vitamin E.

“Apart from the product’s mattifying properties, it is also a primer infused with a skincare ingredient Vitamin E, which preserves the product against oxidation.

“The Vitamin E in matte out also has moisturizing properties which makes your skin not to overly dry out after application. As a brand that cares for your skin, we also wanted a primer that would nourish your skin without disrupting your skin barrier.

“We deliberately chose to use Vitamin E in this product to ensure the safety of your skin, as this ingredient is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. This makes the Matte Out primer an excellent choice for all skin types, including sensitive skin like mine,” Diiadem said.

The event, which was tagged “Beauty By AD Presents A Day With Matte-Out/ Official Launch of Shop My Fave (SMF) ” was hosted by TV personality Taymib. It was every inch a beauty affair as everyone showed up looking resplendent in their beautiful apparels, making all sorts of beauty statements.

Speaking further at the event, the CEO said the product is like an Instagram filter that plugs holes in the skin, significantly reducing their appearance

“Now with Matte-out, we mattify the skin, but we don’t take away all the sheen that makes us look fresh and glowy. Matte-Out is a perfecting primer that blurs the texture of the skin while reducing shine and enhancing the longevity of the makeup. The cream-gel texture is lightweight and refreshing, suitable for all skin types . It instantly mattifies the skin and creates the perfect canvas for a smooth makeup application. The appearance of enlarged pores are minimized, and the skin looks more even, with a smoother texture,” Diiadem said in her address.

“Matte-out controls shine and helps your makeup last longer. We were very intentional with the formulation of this product and that’s why we specifically opted for a mattifying primer. In addition to its mattifying properties, our new Matte-Out primer is infused with a skincare ingredient,Vitamin E which preserves the product against oxidation,” she added.