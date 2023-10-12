By Ngozi Nwoke

MINORITY leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Kingsley Chinda in this

interview, emphasised that the much talked

about palliatives by the Tinubu administra- tion is yet to be felt by the people.

What are your reflections about

Tinubu’s government so far since

he came into power?

President Tinubu’s administration is less

than six months old and a good dance starts

with the frst step. You will recall that the

same APC administration in the past, took

about six months to constitute its cabinet.

Realistically, Tinubu started with a good beat

and made far reaching pronouncements.

The government hit the ground running

all most immediately. However, it is yet to

run far. Though, it is still early to judge but

I pray it is not going to be a motion without

movement.

Very tough policies have been taken at the

commencement of this administration like

the removal of fuel subsidy and harmonisa-

tion of exchange rate. Though these policies

are biting hard on Nigerians but they are in

the interest of the country.

My quarrel is with the form and nature of

implementation. The nature of the pro- nouncement is undemocratic. There was no

consultation and as such no preparation for

the consequences. We moved from answer

to question. The issues of living wage, pal-

liatives, fxing of refneries etc would have

been in place before the removal.

I will therefore say that there appears to be

a vision and political will but the implemen- tation of the vision is not very satisfactory to

Nigerians. The much talked about palliatives

is yet to be felt by the people.

You recall that application for loan was

tendered before the National assembly and

even those of us on the opposition did not

oppose that application because we are

told that it would palliate the sufferings

of Nigerians but go to the streets of this

country, people are still suffering gnashing

their teeth. There is urgent need for the

government to look inwards at the strategy

of implementation of some of these very

good policies to ensure that Nigerians feel

the impact of whatever the government is

putting into the system.

The other issue is the N8,000 peanuts for

Nigerians. This with respect cannot ame- liorate poverty but will increase same as it

could trigger infation. No doubt this is an

IMF or World Bank policy. Our social setting

is not same with advanced countries. We

lack records and as such, this will be highly

abused.

If we decide to invest eighty million dol- lars in each zone in this country to develop

an ICT or AI (artifcial intelligence) hub in

each of the 6 geo-political zones in the coun- try, we are going to train youths to become

useful to themselves and the society, as

against giving eight thousand naira to some

citizens of this country which of course can-

not go round to everybody.

I will advise the Federal Government to

look inwards again, recheck her implemen- tation method but for the policies that she

has come up with, we think that clearly

there is a vision in it but we are not satisfed

with the implementation of the policies.

What are your concerns on the

increasing doubts on the integ-

rity of the judiciary?

It’s really unfortunate, particularly when

it comes to political trials. Then says that

election petitions are ‘sue generis’ ( one of

its kind). I feel very bad. We appear not to be

making much improvements.

You know that it is said that

“the judiciary is the last hope of

the common man”, but the ques- tion you ask yourself in Nigeria

today is can the common man

hope on the judiciary for justice?

In legal practice, we know precedents as

being sacrosanct. The policy of stare decises

( stay or abode by your decisions) is an age

long principle of law. That makes it possible

to postulate in law that if this happens, this

ought to be the outcome because there is

actually a precedent.

All that is gradually being eroded there ap- pears to be no precedent. You will see courts

of equal jurisdiction arriving at different

decisions even in an area where the law is

settled by superior courts. This shouldn’t be.

I will also urge that we look inwards again,

call the very few Justices involved.

The NJC should also begin to sit up and

ensure that our judiciary’s image is being

redeemed.

The insecurity in the South east

is not abating, what is your reac-

tion to this?

Well, the function of every responsible

government is security of lives and proper-

ties and so what it means is that the govern- ment of the federal republic of Nigeria and

the Commander in-Chief Of the Armed

Forces needs as a matter of duty and urgency

improve security not just in the South east

but the entire country.

The insecurity has lasted for too long; we

have had promises where presidents in the

pasts had assured us that within two or three

months the situation will be taken care of

but it has continued to linger and so some- thing is not right; you don’t expect to feed

the system with the same thing and get a

different result; we need to do things differ-

ently, we need to approach the security chal-

lenges from a different angle and a different

perspective for us to get something different

from the unsatisfactory state we are in now.

I am not satisfed as a citizen of this

country with the level of insecurity; gone are

the days when you can travel from the North

to the South or from the East to the North

without challenges; we remember those

days when traveling on the road and you

see wears/ goods being advertised along the

road and the owners are not there. They run

from a distance to attend to travelers that

want to buy their goods. Those goods are

left outside overnight. That underscores the

level of security then.

Today, you can’t even on your own drive

from Port-Harcourt to Abuja without your

family being consistently on fasting and

prayer until you arrive.

For South East, we can’t shy away from

the issue of detention of Nnamdi Kanu. I

sincerely suggest a political solution than

being legalistic. We have recorded too many

avoidable deaths.

What is your reaction to the

removal of fuel subsidy?

I completely agree that we need to remove

fuel subsidy. However, the timing and

the method appears not to be democratic

enough but some have argued that we have

tried to go the democratic route; that is by

engaging in wide consultation and carry-

ing every body along and it didn’t work. An

example is under former President Good- luck Jonathan who attempted to remove

fuel subsidy having seen the monster in it

but Nigerians then reacted. Today, Presi- dent Bola Tinubu has taken a bold step and

shown strong political will by removing that

fuel subsidy.

Nigerians were not prepared, sensitised and conscientized to accommodate the

backlash of the removal of subsidy and so

government is still struggling and battling

to stabilize the policy.

Something needs be done to ensure that

we ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians

to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy in the

interim. I know that at the long run, it will

be better for us as a country.

Again, whatever savings that we get

from the removal of fuel subsidy should be

publicly declared and the utilization should

also be made known; let it not just end like

all other policies that we have implemented

in the past and then we fnd ourselves back

to stage one where the monies that we have

recouped from removal of fuel subsidy will

still go into the pockets of a few Nigerians.

It is still against the interest of the majority

of the citizens of this country.

The electoral Act needs some re-

jigging again. What areas should

the 10th national assembly look

at?

The Electoral Act and indeed legislation is

work in progress; the Electoral Act has im- proved our electoral system clearly. The last

election was not as violent as we had experi- enced in the past and that is because of the

new Electoral Act. Yes, we have tried it for

the frst time but laws, rules and regulations

are always work in progress; they are never

perfect and that is why we have room for

amendments. I think that we should look at

electronic voting a little bit more seriously;

now we have got the frst stage where ac-

creditation is done electronically, we should

also go further to ensure that voting and

uploading of results from the units will also

be provided for in the statute.

Let the laws recognize the fact that results

should be uploaded from the units and let

people be allowed to engage in electronic

voting; I think it is possible. Those who

argue that we don’t have a network to cover

all the polling boots have been proved to be

wrong because you can have a network in

every part of this country that has a polling

unit. INEC says they are capable of doing it

and I believe so.

So we should be looking at amending our

laws and to make it compulsory for elec- tronic voting to be in place in our country;

Electronic transmission of results from

the units; provide for Electoral offences

Tribunal.

There are fears that Nigeria can

become a one -party state under

president Tinubu; do you agree?

It is not possible that Nigeria will become

a one-party state under the present govern-

ment. Yes, today it might appear that APC is

not being hit hard enough but I can assure

you that if they falter, they will get harder

knocks and then more persons will become

critical of the APC government and people

will look for alternatives.

So anybody who thinks Nigeria will be-

come a one-party state is still dreaming. In

fact, I believe that the polity will continue

to be divided into smaller groups. We have

labour that was not strong before today.

Now labour is picking up and I believe that

other parties will also come up because

Nigerians are yearning for a change in the

method and strategy of public governance.

Nigerians are looking for more transparent

persons. Nigerians are looking for people

they can trust, so if Tinubu’s administration

builds that trust and confdence, yes she

could win elections but she can never get

the trust and confdence of everybody as

to say that we will be a one-party state; it is

not possible.