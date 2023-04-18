From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor Chief David Umahi, has explained reasons why the Labour party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, won in Ebonyi and other states in the South East region.

Governor Umahi who is also aspiring to be the President of the 10th Senate, having been elected as Senator to represent Ebonyi South Zone, opined that people voted for Peter Obi in South East in protest of the marginalisation of the zone.

Umahi spoke when he appeared on Channels Television on Monday night.

He revealed that even some members of his family voted for Peter Obi during the presidential election without his knowledge.

He further argued that people voted for Obi because of the hardship they were facing in the country, describing the scenario as protest votes.

“In all honesty, I didn’t give any chance to the Labour Party to win any election in my state (Ebonyi State), because what we had put in place was such that no other political party should be able to win anything, not even councillorship elections in my state. I see the Labour Party vote as a protest against my party, APC and against the PDP.

“I was very surprised; even in my family, i did not know that they voted for Peter Obi, but in the other election, they voted for the All Progressives Congress (APC) because of what we’ve done in the state. It’s very surprising

“It was not a vote for Peter Obi,as such. there are seeming hardships and challenges in Nigeria, and people voted to express their anger and frustration,” he said.