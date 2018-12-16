Farmers have a right to be informed of available government funding for agriculture. These should be posted openly on the website of the ministry…

Njideka Kelley

Nigeria with its abundant natural resources should be self-sufficient in food production but the reality on the ground is terrible hunger and poverty.

The key to solving the problem is the setting up of multiple farm clusters and cooperatives that can access funding, trading and markets etc.

As a Nigerian in the Diaspora, and one that has had opportunity to interact with agricultural entrepreneurs, I got fresh insight to their challenges as I listened to speakers at the recent two-day conference on food security held in Abuja. Solutions were proffered to the various challenges faced by farmers. I also had opportunity to visit farms in the Federal Capital Territory, to have further interactions with farmers.

One thing I have observed is that successive governments in the country both at the federal and state level say so much about agricultural policies, but not much has been done in real terms to make agriculture attractive for young entrepreneurs. Alongside this deficiency is the key problem of lack of funding for those who show interest in agriculture. That is why one is quite pleased that the National Agricultural Insurance Corporation has mapped out a programme aimed at encouraging farmers to get insured as a way of ensuring food security. Interestingly too, the digital powerhouse, Google, has upped the ante by showing Nigerian farmers how they can deploy digital marketing to improve the agricultural value chain in the country. The Country Representative, Mr. Kaosiso Anaekwe, who presented a paper on behalf Google Nigeria great justice to his topic.