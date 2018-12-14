Debbie Egwuogu, CEO, Waka with Debbie Tours has emphasised on why Nigerians need to tap into the benefits of travelling.

Speaking, Egwogwu said: “The exposure travelling gives you is something you cannot get from anywhere else. Nigerians need to tap into the benefits of travelling because it turns you into a knowledge bank and a story teller and opens you to diversity both human and cultural. It exposes you to things way different from what you were taught or raised with. You will consequently appreciate life, humanity and culture better.”

READ ALSO: Nycco now Black Colt Ambassador

According to her: “My primary motivation is to inspire young Nigerians not just to travel more but

experience where they are travelling to by interacting with the locals, eating their dishes and when they depart, they have an ingrained experience of the destination they visited.

Travelling fosters appreciation for diversity and a better approach to relating with people of different backgrounds and orientation,” she said.

The Pan African University alumnus also opened up on what makes Waka with Debbie Tours distinctive: “Waka with Debbie Tours is a personalised travel brand. I put together travel packages and itineraries the exact way I like to travel. From the flight to the airport transfer to hotels and tours, we make effort to make sure our client have an experience that’s totally stress free and enjoyable.”