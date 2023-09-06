From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Dr Doris Ochei, a business development coach and gender advocate, has appraised the world that is increasingly marked by divisions, prejudices and hate, and called for an end to discrimination based on race, ethnicity, religion or gender.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, she noted that preconceptions and discrimination are weapons of mass destruction, calling for unity and harmony. She added that preconceptions and discrimination are threats to common humanity, and have been creating conditions of conflict and instability in Nigeria and Africa.

Ochei, who particularly addressed the topic: ‘Preconceptions and Discrimination: Threats to Society and Common Humanity,’ highlighted the need for solidarity and mutual respect in a world that is increasingly marked by divisions and lack of understanding.

“We need to treat people equally and with dignity, irrespective of their circumstances or status,” she stated, “We need to advance human rights, social and economic justice, good neighbourliness, stability and a better society.”

Ochei argued that an inclusive world is possible and essential for peaceful co-existence among people of the world, and for the promotion of human rights, social and economic justice.

She noted that the power of social media and technology could be harnessed to create awareness and promote cross-cultural understanding and acceptance, saying: “We must use our smartphones and android phones to make the world more united and less divided.”

She emphasised the role of the United Nations (UN) in promoting awareness of the dangers of discrimination and exclusion, and commended the UN for observing every March 21 as International Day of Racial Discrimination, a day that marks the Sharpeville Massacre of 1960.

Ochei noted that the UN recognises the role of past injustices, such as slave trade, colonialism, and multinational corporations in perpetuating today’s marginalisation and human suffering. She also cited examples of cross-cultural marriages and relationships as demonstrations of uncommon patriotism and unity.

She noted that Nigerians like Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the Adelekes in Osun State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, among others, have demonstrated that love, acceptance, and unity can go beyond ethnic or tribal affiliations.

Ochei, however, called for a world without social, economic, cultural, or political restrictions and barriers on the basis of who we are, adding that a world, where there is equal access to resources, job opportunities, creativity, and innovation, without any form of discrimination. She believed that this model of a world, would guarantee cooperation, understanding, tolerance, acceptance, and peace.

“The world needs peace and harmony, and we must all be a part of this movement to heal the world. It is not just a duty of a few persons, but a collective duty to make the world a better place for this generation and the generation to come. And it is achievable,” said Ochei.