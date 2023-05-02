From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Senator-elected representing Imo North Senatorial District, Patrick Ndubueze, has said that his level of acceptance in his senatorial zone which translated into the margin of his victory during the February 25 legislative election will make it impossible for his closest contestant to institute and win any legal action against him.

Senator Ndubueze, told newsmen in Abuja that with his legislative experiences, academic qualification and professional equipment, he will not disappoint his senatorial district at the upper chamber of the 10th National Assembly.

“I was involved and even won the party primary during last dispensation in 2019. But everybody including the clergymen prevailed on me to wait till this dispensation. That is why it was easy for me to win landslide.

“It was an overwhelming victory that my opponents may not contemplate legal action against me. It shows the level of acceptability I enjoy among my people.

“As for what my people should expect from me, I can tell you that I am going to the senate prepared. I have huge experience as a ranking lawmaker. I have a solid background and wealth of experiences in both legislation and as a professional. I will not disappoint tge people of my senatorial district,” Ndubueze assured.

Meanwhile, a group known as South East APC Vanguard has called on the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Abdullahi Adamu-led APC National Working Committee (NWC) to discard any zoning arrangement that excludes the South East from the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

Leader of the group, Felix Oliji, argued that the hostile environment in which APC leaders canvassed for votes in the South East was not their making, adding that despite the situation many of the leaders especially in Imo and Ebonyi states still performed greatly for the party.

Olivia further argued that since Imo has become a traditional APC state, Ndubueze should be considered for the position of Senate President of the 10th Assembly.

His words; “Ndubueze has been consistent and had often been cheated out of the senatorial race. This time, despite the wave made by Obidients movement, he was able to win the election in a way that his opponent would be wasting his time going to the tribunal.

“As a former member of the House of Representatives, the ranking requirement also favours him. Among the lot, he is the only one who commands the respect of the various political tendencies in the ruling APC,” Oliji declared.