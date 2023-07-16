From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Wife of the Ogun State governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, has disclosed that her pet project, Ajose Foundation, facilitated a seven-day free surgical operation for residents of the state.

According to Mrs. Abiodun, the free medical programme tagged “Ogun State Healthcare Outreach Surgical Mission” with the support of a group of doctors and surgeons from the United States of America (USA) was meant to offer free but top-notch surgical procedures for indigent sufferers of hernia and thyroid enlargement (goitre).

The Ogun State First Lady, who made this known on the sidelines of her visit to the beneficiaries of the outreach and inspection of the surgical procedures carried out at the modular theatre of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, said that no fewer than 120 sufferers of the diseases benefited from the gesture.

While expressing her satisfaction with the successful outcome of the surgical operations, she emphasised that the outreach was meant to provide succour and qualitative healthcare to the less privileged who could not afford to foot the high medical bill for the treatment of their medical conditions.

Mrs. Abiodun, who commended the team of surgeons and doctors from the USA under Neykar Foundation as well the support provided by medical personnel of the OOUTH headed by the Chief Medical Director, Oluwabunmi Fatungase, said that though the current beneficiaries of the medical programme were majorly drawn from Sagamu and its environs, assured that more residents of the state would be captured during the next outreach scheduled for October this year.

The CMD of the OOUTH, Dr. Fatungase, lauded the Office of the Wife of the Governor and the medical team from America, for facilitating the surgical operations for the people free of charge.

She pointed out that the support being provided by the OOUTH for the outreach had enhanced skills transfer between the two teams, especially in the area of surgery and anaesthetics.

Fatungase, however, disclosed that the next medical mission would focus on surgery for pediatric ailments, glaucoma, and other eye-related diseases.

The First Lady later visited Aiyepe-Ijebu in Odogbole Local Government Area of the state, where free diabetes, HIV, and blood pressure checkups were carried out for the people, as part of the 7-day medical mission.