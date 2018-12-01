Brothers and Sisters in Crisis, that is what I was planning to do before household enemies came with their wahala and forced me to abort the solidarity visit that my family and I had planned to pay our Presido. The household enemies I am talking about are nobody else but the rats, geckos and cockroaches in my house.

I have it on good authority that my family and I were the first to plan solidarity visit to the President at Aso Rock before the South East governors and Senate Deputy President, Ike Ekweremadu, and Leaders of Thought, nay, All Progressives Congress (APC) delegation from Benue State, led by Sen. George Akume, beat us to the game.