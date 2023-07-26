Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, said the decision of his administration to construct the massive Ernest Ikoli Media Complex in Yenagoa was borne out of the important role the media plays in societal development.

Speaking during a visit to the complex, which houses the three state-owned media outlets – Radio Bayelsa, Niger Delta Television and New Waves Newspaper – on Tuesday, Governor Diri expressed satisfaction with the newly installed digital broadcast equipment, which he said were the best in the industry.

A statement by Mr. Daniel Alabrah quoted him as saying during a live interview on NDTV that as the Fourth Estate of the realm, the media remains an important component of the state and the society at large and that his administration will treat it with the seriousness it deserves.

On the three senatorial road projects, he described them as very crucial to the state, saying they not only provide access of the rural communities to the state capital but will also open up the state’s economic zones.

He said it was unfortunate to see people play politics with these important projects, wondering why some opposition politicians do not seek expert opinion on areas they are not knowledgeable about but rather make ignorant comments.

Responding to a question on the issue of flooding, he said the state government was doing everything within its power to tackle the menace and called on the federal government to take practical steps such as building of dams to check the release of water from the dams outside the country.

His words: “I saw the level of decay in the physical infrastructure, especially of the radio station arising from a storm. The television station was far away in Gbarantoru and knowing the importance of the media, I said something had to be done.

“When we inaugurated this structure (in February 2022), there were a lot of naysayers who said we were inaugurating an empty structure. But today I am happy I am live here on NDTV and I am seeing very modern equipment that are arguably comparable to the best in the industry.”

Governor Diri also visited Radio Bayelsa where he partook in a live programme.

Luck, however, smiled on some ad hoc staff undergoing training at the television station when he enquired about their status and then directed the Commissioner for Information to ensure they are given immediate employment in the state civil service.