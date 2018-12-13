NASME is made up of micro, small and medium enterprises and also some governmental agencies as members.

Eke Ubiji is the Executive Secretary of National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) as well as the Chief Operating Officer of NASME Quality Assurance Limited, a subsidiary of NASME. In this interview, Ubiji x-rays the myriad of challenges bedeviling the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria, while proffering the way out.

NASME is made up of micro, small and medium enterprises and also some governmental agencies as members. Basically, NASME’s major role is to advocate for policies that would help to promote the development of SMEs in Nigeria. That is our fundamental objective. We do that in many ways which include through advocacy. Recently, we did that by impacting on people as to the importance of tax on SMEs. We have run advocacy on electricity tariff too. On the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), we have had a lot of impact on that and even on policy formulation. Many at times, government invites us to present position papers. NASME is also represented in the MSME Council being chaired by the Vice president and several other committees. NASME served in the recent Minimum Wage Committee that was constituted, and so many more that I can’t even recall. Basically, our role is to advocate for positive polices that would help develop the SMEs in Nigeria.

We advocate for policies in a lot of ways. We have really impacted SMEs in Nigeria. For example, on the issue of tax advocacy in 2016, it was an evidence-based advocacy.

We used a very credible firm in Nigeria to conduct a research on the impact of immoderate taxes on SMEs. We used Deloitte, a big chattered consulting firm and they came to with something remarkable which we presented to the authorities. After that, we organised another forum and the Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Babatunde Fowler, was there. Other agencies too where there when we did the advocacy. We said that if you want SMEs to pay tax, you have to moderate it, and they saw reasons with us. The advocacy was done in November 2016 and the next day, Fowler advertised in six national dailies, telling the public that if they want to benefit from the programme of the FIRS for SMEs, they have to be members of NASME. That really gave us prominence. A lot of our members applied and it worked well for the association. Another fall out is that we advocated that government should set up a Tax Review Committee and it was headed by Professor Abiola Sanni of the University of Lagos. We made our positions clear to the committee and we were heard. From that, the Tax Policy was introduced and it incorporated most of the things we proposed. How do you ask a new business to start paying tax? No, you are to give them a waiver and and low them stabilise before they can start paying. We also did an advocacy to tell the SMEs to enter the tax net. A lot of SMEs are afraid because they don’t even know what it entails.