On a certain Saturday in July, a light-complexioned young man stood by the median of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway at Shogunle Bus Stop in Lagos.

He was stark naked, but he held his clothes firmly to his chest. Then he muttered some incoherent words.

The handsome man, who appeared to be in his early 30s, caused quite a scene. Passersby from afar looked at him in apparent bewilderment, but quickly turned their faces away. Questions were asked, and there was a display of sympathy by those at the scene, including motorists and commuters.

It was gathered that the man in question was neatly dressed just a few minutes earlier and was seen walking along the busy expressway. But he suddenly began to behave funny and eventually started removing his clothes one after the other until none was left, including his underwear.

It is common to come across a number of young men and women on the streets of major cities in Nigeria suffering from one form of mental challenge or the other. This has become worrisome to many.

Despite several warnings by medical experts, religious, community leaders and other stakeholders on the dangers of all kinds of hard drugs and mood-altering substances, their misuse and abuse has continued to soar, especially among the youths.

Experts and other concerned Nigerians told the reporter that a lot of factors could be responsible for the sudden increase in mental cases on the streets, but they narrowed them down and agreed that drug abuse and the get-rich-quick syndrome stand out among others.