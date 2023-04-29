Hon Nwachukwu Tobinson Alakwe, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and West Africa Coordinator of the defunct National Support for Jonathan/Sambo Presidency has warned that any attempt or plot to deny South-East the next Senate President will further divide Nigeria, considering the state of the nation due to the outcome of the just concluded Presidential elections.

He recalled how the imbalance of power by the present administration has divided the country and urged the incoming government to heal wounds of ethnic division by running an all-inclusive government. He spoke with DICKSON OKAFOR.

You have been silent since the 2015 Presidential election. What led to your sudden disappearance from the nation’s political scene?

I went silent after the 2015 presidential election because virtually all the political bigwigs worked against former President Goodluck Jonathan’s re-election, hence there was fear of the unknown. The ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) which was the opposition then made us believe that if we didn’t join them, the moving train, you may be a victim of circumstance. We did what we should do to ensure former President Goodluck Jonathan continued with good governance in 2015, but he did not win. So, since then I decided to be politically neutral, watching what was happening in the political space through the window and where the pendulum will swing.

What is your assessment of INEC in the just conclude elections, and the wave caused by the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate Peter Obi?

First, let me talk about the wave caused by the Obidient Group. To me, Obidient Movement is not a political party that came with a storm, rather a movement of a people that want a change in Nigeria. The young men and women who want a new Nigeria, very well-meaning Nigerians who know that things have gone bad to worse in the entire system, that the political class has hijacked the commonwealth of Nigerians. And the people, especially youths, felt something need to be done to take back Nigeria from the old breed. When the movement came up, they were recognised by people across board and across political party lines. Unfortunately, the election was below expectation. Some local and foreign observers have expressed their displeasure over the failure of INEC to follow the stipulated procedure by the Electoral Act which is the road map to conduct free and fair election. So, Peter Obi surprised everybody, as Nigerians, especially youths voted for him massively. He did very well.

Do you see the Presidential election result announced by INEC being upturned or upheld by the court?

As expected, the aggrieved persons and political parties who were not satisfied with the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the candidate of APC as winner of the February 25 Presidential election by INEC have gone to the tribunals and court. They were right to have taken their petitions to the Election Tribunal and we expect the tribunal and courts to adjudicate based on the evident presented to them by the aggrieved persons. And we know that after the tribunal, if they are not satisfied with the judgment, they will approach Supreme Court. We shouldn’t pre-empt the tribunal or the court hence we have to wait for the outcome.

What is your take on the dissolution of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) by the NEC of the party?

It is a welcome development and a good step in the right direction which shows that the incoming government is on the path of reconciliation. The PCC should have been dissolved immediately after the Presidential election, hence they overstayed their welcome.

What is the position of your group in present political state of the nation?

My group had always supported the election of credible and competent people to preside over the affairs of Nigeria. We worked hard to support the Presidency of the late President Umaru Yar’Adua and after his demise Goodluck Jonathan came on board and we also supported his Presidency in 2011 and 2015. So, since 2015 we have remained systematic observers within the political space of the country. However, in 2023, we have so far been observers and our decision is any genuinely government that emerge, we will give them the necessary support to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians. Therefore, the 2023 election has come and gone, we are waiting for what will be the declaration and proclamation of the Supreme Court. And once that is done, we will support any government that emerges. If the President-elect is upheld as the winner, we have no choice but to support him because we have no other country but Nigeria.

How do you rate the administration of the ruling party, APC since 2015?

They have been doing what they know how to do. Every government that has emerged did so for the interest and good of the citizenry. To us as a group, we have been observing the ruling party for close to seven years and we give them pass mark in infrastructural development. So far, most of their campaign promises which they made are yet to be fulfilled. To me, as an individual they have done their bit. And the administration is rounding off, to hand over on May 29. So, President Muhammadu Buhari has done well in infrastructure such as construction and completion of Second Niger Bridge in the South-East. With that they have proven a point to the South-East geo political zone.

What will the President-elect do as an antidote to national division and agitations caused by the outcome of the election?

First, it is important for the incoming administration to realise that Nigeria as a nation is more divided now along ethnic and religious lines than before. No matter how anyone may see it, that is the reason for the state of the nation right now. One major root cause of ethnic division is the lost of trust on INEC by Nigerians during the last election. Another cause of division is primarily the gross marginalisation of South-East and other agitating regions. The incoming government must give Nigerians a sense of belonging, irrespective of whether they voted for APC or not. The President-elect must give hope to Nigeria in the corporate existence of Nigeria so that all the citizens, especially those aggrieved and marginalised, will be healed of whatever wounds. Also, make the citizens feel relieved of their pains and by so doing, Nigeria will be peaceful again. As a matter of urgent importance, the incoming government must restructure the country and ensure that true federalism is reflected in appointments through invoking the Federal Character mantra in the selection and appointment of public officers. The President-elect should select people with proven integrity, who are competent with unquestionable pedigree to pilot the affairs of the nation, irrespective of of party affiliations. I mean, men and women who have the interest of the nation at heart, who know that the primary burden resting on them is the unification of Nigeria where everyone will have a sense of belonging and proud to be called a Nigerian.

The struggle for who becomes Senate President has begun. Who among those elected into the Red Chamber do you think is competent and credible to occupy the number 3 position?

In the spirit of equality, fairness and inclusiveness in the incoming government and in the leadership of the 10th Assembly, the President of the Senate should be zoned to the South-East. And on who is competent and credible to head the next Senate or who the cap fits, I will say with a sense of realism that the Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu is competent and experienced to lead the 10th Senate. He is a detribalised Nigerian and a democrat. Senator Kalu is brilliant and possesses the required charisma of a parliamentarian to entrench a robust and far-reaching relationship between the executive and the legislature towards guaranteeing progressive and productive governance which is expected by Nigerians from cohesive administration.

What’s your view on the emergence of Dr. Alex Otti as governor-elect in Abia State?

First, I congratulate Alex Otti on his victory as the next governor of Abia State. I also thank the people of Abia for electing Otti who called his election the liberation of Abia State from what he referred to as a state captured by political jobbers. So, the victory of Otti is the victory for all Abians across political spectrum because Abia State, since the exit of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has been one of the most backward states in the country.

PDP has been ruling the state over the years? Are you discrediting the party?

It is not a matter of the political party one belongs to that will make an elected official to perform well. It is who the person is that matters. There are former and serving governors on the platform of PDP who did and are performing well. So, performance is an individual decision.

What makes you believe Otti would transform the state?

Judging from Alex Otti’s success and input to the growth of Diamond Bank as Managing Director, I’m very optimistic and hopeful that he will replicate such in Abia. He will bring about a drastic and rapid development that will turn around the state for the overall well being of Abians. However, the Governor-elect must recognise and realise that Abians voted for him because they have confidence that he will transform the state into a modern city. This can be attested to by the way the people celebrated his victory which to them means the liberation of Abia State from the hands of political jobbers. They have entrusted the destiny and the future of the state in his hands for the next four years, hoping it will not be business as usual. The people expect Otti to emulate the governance style of the Labour Party Presidential candidate in the just concluded election, Peter Obi when he governed Anambra State for eight years. He must be able to select a formidable team with experience and good character to work with. I mean those whose prime obligation will be to create jobs, build quality and affordable health facilities in all the local government areas. Provide good and quality education to the youths, and most importantly put an end to insecurity. Not a team made up of people whose primary motive is stomach infrastructure and personal aggrandizement, but solely for the betterment of the state. He must not include in his cabinet sycophants and praise singers who will destroy whatever good intentions and plans he has for the state, because to whom much is given much is expected. He must also ensure that he governs the state as people’s servant with deep understanding of the task ahead of his administration in terms of infrastructural and human capital development. That is the expectation of the generality of Abians who came out en masse to vote for him despite intimidation and confrontation by the opposition with determination to ensure total liberation from the shackles of the state captors. Let me use the opportunity to commend the Resident Electoral Commissioner whom God used to ensure that the peoples vote counted. In fact, by her action, the votes of Abians counted notwithstanding the threat, harassment from the enemies of the state. She had to show whosoever that would want to know that there is still genuine and upright professors in the guild of professors in Nigeria. She rejected the Greek wine for the sake of her integrity..