From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general elections has identified growing poverty and hopelessness among Nigerians particularly the youths as the reason for the rising insecurity and armed violence in Nigeria.

In addition to that, he pointed out the poor investment in education sector, which could have empowered the people with knowledge to be independent and confidence, and skills to compete in global community that’s being driven by technology.

He, however, suggested that increased education and empowerment opportunities for Nigerians, particularly the youths that constitute the larger population would go long a long way in discouraging armed violence and other restiveness.

Speaking at the 2023 graduation ceremony of students of Pacesetters schools, Abuja, on Saturday, Mr. Obi, suggested that more effort is needed to pull Nigerians out of poverty which will, undoubtedly, reduce criminality in Nigeria.

He said: “For me, education is the most important thing any nation needs. What differentiates development and underdevelopment is education which is the foundation.

“The problem of insecurity in Nigeria is hinged on poverty. The more you pull people out of poverty, the more you reduce criminality, and you can’t do that unless you invest in education. The more people are educated the more they are able to pull themselves out of poverty. You can’t have 20 million out-of-school children and think of development tomorrow. We must have to invest in education.

“If you follow the 2022 world population of countries, the population of Norway, Ireland, Singapore and Dubai put together, which are big successful countries is 19.7 million. But we have 20 million out-of-school children. It means that we have population of more than these four successful, thriving, respectable developed countries put together out-of-school system.

“So imagine what it will be if we invest in education. So, investment in education is critical. We will invest in public schools and also invest in private schools. So for me, if I have the opportunity, education will have the highest amount in our budget and our teachers will be celebrated because the most critical components of education are the teachers. They are the ones that our children will take after, they are the ones that talk about discipline but today, we are not celebrating them.”

Obi, thus congratulated the graduating students and urged them to remain good ambassadors of the school, and also remain true to the values they have acquired.

Chairman, Pacesetters Schools, Abuja, Kenneth Imansuangbon, in his remarks, charged the graduands to go and register their mark in the world, and also make their school and Nigeria proud.

Imansuangbon, an aspirant in next year’s Edo governorship election confirmed that the school has trained the graduands well, hence they would defend themselves anywhere in the world, academically, emotional, and otherwise.

He charged them to go out and represent the country as ambassadors because they are the future of Nigeria. “Nigeria needs change and I believe the training they have received puts them in a better position to represent this country because they are the future of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Muhammad Sunusi, lamented the deplorable state of education in Nigeria, recalling with nostalgia, his days as a student of Federal Government College (FGC), Kano, and the huge experience and the impact education had on him.

He urged the government to restore the standard of public schools in the country, through increased investment and care for the teachers.

He said: “It is quite unfortunate that we have to send our children to private schools in Nigeria. I was a product of FGC Kano. But we have to ask ourselves why the standard of education in Nigeria is degrading. We have to ask ourselves that. Something has to be done.”

The Emir charged the Chairman of Pacesetters schools, Abuja, to reset the standard of public schools in Edo State when he eventually wins next year’s governorship election.