By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye

In an exclusive interview, the Gubernatorial Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Chief Uche Odunzeh, sheds light on his extraordinary journey from a young entrepreneur to a potential game-changer in Imo State. Having achieved remarkable success as an entrepreneur before the age of 21, Odunzeh’s confidence in his ability to tackle the crises in Imo State is unwavering. With a remarkable 25-year career spanning the United States and Nigeria, he has demonstrated his remarkable talent for starting and running businesses.

Odunzeh’s exceptional track record includes building several nine-figure enterprises, earning him recognition as one of Nigeria’s premier CEO mentors. If elected, Odunzeh pledges to leverage his extensive experience and passion for progress to bring about transformative change in Imo State.

What inspires your candidacy and what vision do you have for Imo State?

Thank you for your question. My candidacy is driven by a strong aspiration to lead Imo State towards a brighter future. I am deeply motivated by the current leadership gap in the state and the pressing need for effective leadership. Imo State is currently facing a crisis, and I am committed to providing the necessary guidance and vision to uplift and empower my people. My vision for Imo State’s future revolves around restoring hope, fostering development, and promoting peace and harmony. Through dedicated efforts and strategic planning, I aim to steer our state back on track and create an environment that enables the prosperity and well-being of all its residents through our triple Ps that is Peace, Production, and Prosperity.

What led you to choose this particular time to run for office, and what sets you apart as the ideal candidate?

Honestly, the 2023 governorship election in Imo state is a redefining moment and that is why I am in the race. If we don’t get it right this time by electing a visionary person like me, the state will no doubt be heading to doom. That is why our slogan is “New Imo is possible”, which also aligns with the NNPP’s focus on a new and progressive Nigeria. We aim to cascade this down to Imo State.

As I earlier pointed out, the state is in crisis. Economically, the state is not viable for investors because of insecurity and anti-people policies. It will shock you that in the last four years, the state had not attracted any investment and the ones we used to have here have all left.

I am pained that Imo state is choked that our youths do not have a place to be absorbed to earn a living. Education and healthcare have all gone bad. Fortunately, I have come to salvage Imo and to clean the tears in the eyes of Ndi-Imo.

My Administration will end insecurity because we understand that what has triggered the situation is the level of unemployment in the state. To this end, we will massively invest in job creation through public and private partnerships. I have a record of success as a private sector person that has created over five thousand jobs. In Imo, we will replicate the same feat and ensure that a New Imo is guaranteed.

Could you summarise the core tenets of your message to the people of Imo State?

If I am elected as the governor of Imo State, I promise to bring about a new era of prosperity and progress. With utmost dedication, patriotism, and competence, I will work tirelessly to serve the people of Imo State, aiming to create a brighter future for all. We will work towards a new Imo anchored on peace, production, and prosperity.

Addressing the pressing concerns of insecurity and economic challenges in Imo State is paramount. Could you outline your approach and strategies to tackle these issues?

Yes. I believe that the need to address the pressing concerns of insecurity and economic challenges in Imo is of utmost importance. I will briefly outline my approach and strategies for tackling these issues.

First and foremost, we need to address the root causes of insecurity, and one major factor is unemployment. Therefore, my administration will prioritise job creation through strong partnerships with both public and private entities. By fostering an environment that encourages investment and entrepreneurship, we can provide more opportunities for our citizens, thus reducing the grievances that can fuel insecurity.

In addition to job creation, implementing a people-focused security strategy is vital. This includes fostering civil-military relations, promoting continuous dialogue with various stakeholders, and advancing community policing. By involving the community in the security process, we can establish trust, gather vital intelligence, and effectively combat crime.

While I cannot openly divulge specific strategies due to security reasons, it is clear that these approaches will form the core of our efforts. By addressing unemployment and implementing a community-focused security strategy, we can build a safer and more prosperous Imo State for all its residents.

NNPP is a significant political party nationally, yet it faces challenges in terms of popularity in the South East. Considering the incumbent party’s influence and established opposition, how do you plan to successfully navigate this political landscape and secure victory?

The NNPP in Imo has quickly become a force to be reckoned with in this election, and we are poised to defeat the incumbent party. Our party’s vision for a new Imo is clearly outlined in our manifesto, which is why we have chosen to align ourselves with the NNPP.

Our party’s core values revolve around challenging the status quo, and that is precisely what we intend to do in Imo State. The people of Imo have wholeheartedly embraced our party, and I am confident that victory is within our grasp.

The NNPP is an untarnished party, and people find it easy to connect with us because of the ongoing conversation and the desperate need for change in our state. We are not concerned but rather optimistic about our chances of winning the election.

In summary, the NNPP has gained significant momentum in Imo State, establishing itself as a formidable opponent to the incumbent party. Our unwavering commitment to transforming Imo aligns perfectly with our party’s manifesto, making the NNPP the obvious choice. Our focus on reshaping the current order resonates deeply with the people. With the growing support of the people of Imo and our unwavering determination to bring about positive change, we are confident in our chances of achieving victory.