By Damilola Fatunmise

For Afrobeats diva, Tiwatope Savage aka Tiwa Savage, the show has stopped, at least, for a while.

According to the musician, she has put her music career on hold due to health reasons.

In a statement issued on her social media handle today, the Kelekele Love crooner said, “To my dear Savage Soldiers, I have been fighting off a virus for the past weeks and was today firmly instructed to be on strict vocal rest for the next few months.

“I will unfortunately have to postpone all performances including my first ever headline arena show in London.

“I’m heartbroken and devastated but I have to do this to save what’s left of my voice. I am so sorry, I love you all and promise to be back performing once I’m fully healed.”