By Rita Okoye

For businessman and showbiz enthusiast, Emmanuel Alonge, his love for entertainment is responsible for his venture into the industry.

According to Alonge, who is popularly known as MSP, his passion and love for show business led him to carve a name for himself in the industry.

“I am passionate about entertainment and this is borne out of my love for show business and the need to provide assistance to artistes. This love also led to the establishment of Fola Vibes, which was founded in 1999. I see it as an avenue not just to help artistes, but also to enjoy what I do. In fact, I love everything about entertainment,” he told Saturday Sun.